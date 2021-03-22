Gonzaga women ready to finally start their NCAA tournament run

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

copyright gonzaga athletics

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have waited for almost two full weeks to get their first crack at playing in the NCAA tournament, that ends today.

The Bulldogs last saw the floor two weeks ago tomorrow when they took down BYU on a buzzer-beater by Jill Townsend.

In that game the Bulldogs were struggling with food poisoning that ran through their roster so the extra time off wasn’t the worst thing in the world.

The Bulldogs enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the nation winners of 22 of their last 23 games. All three of the Zags losses on the season are to teams that are in the tournament, so a very strong resume.

The Bulldogs get their best seed in program history wrapping up the five seed behind a very balanced attack that can beat you inside or outside.

The Zags are led by the last two WCC players of the year in Jenn Wirth and Jill Townsend.

Gonzaga will finally get on the floor this afternoon at 1pm against 12th seed Belmont.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.