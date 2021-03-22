Gonzaga women make early exit from NCAA tournament, upset by Belmont

Melissa Luck

SAN MARCOS, Texas — It was a quick exit from the NCAA tournament for the Gonzaga women’s basketball team, as the WCC champions were upset by 12-seed Belmont Monday in Texas.

Gonzaga made a late run, but Belmont was able to hold on, winning 64 to 59.

Jill Townsend led the Zags with 17 points, and Gonzaga ends the season 23-4.

It was the first NCAA win for Belmont in its history.

