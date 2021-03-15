Gonzaga women get a 5 seed, will play Belmont in the first round of the NCAA tournament

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have spent the entire season in the top-25 and Monday they were rewarded with a five seed into the NCAA tournament.

In the first round of the tournament Gonzaga will play Belmont.

The Bulldogs are on a five game winning streak and they’ve won 22 of their last 23 games, they enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country.

The Zags won the WCC tournament in a thrilling buzzer-beater win over BYU when half the Bulldogs roster was sick.

The entire NCAA Women’s tournament will be played in San Antonio, Texas.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.