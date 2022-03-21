Gonzaga women fall to number one Seed Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

by Keith Osso

LOUISVILLE, Kent — The 9th seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs got off to a nightmare start against number one seed Louisville as the Bulldogs trailed 14-0 to start the game. Gonzaga came all the way back to take the lead in the first half before falling 68-59 to the Cardinals to end the season for Gonzaga.

Post Falls native Melody Kempton led the way for Gonzaga with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Louisville got hot in the 2nd half led by Wenatchee native Hailey Van Lith who erupted for a game-high 21 points to go along with 6 rebounds.

Gonzaga’s season comes to an end with a record of 27-6.

