Gonzaga Women fall late to #16 BYU

by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — After going into halftime with a 15 point lead the Gonzaga Women’s basketball team only managed to scored 15 points in the entire 2nd half as they fell to #16 BYU 62-50 Saturday afternoon.

The crucial part of the game came in the 3rd quarter where the Bulldogs could only manage to score 3 points and the Cougars took the lead in the final moments of the period. As a team Gonzaga only shot 29% from the field. Forward and Post Falls High School graduate Melody Kempton led the team in scoring with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

The Bulldogs will welcome in the San Francisco Dons (12-11) on Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 P.M.

