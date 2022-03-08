Gonzaga Women advance to the WCC Championship game thanks to win over San Francisco

by Keith Osso

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs didn’t show must rust after a week off leading into Monday’s WCC Women’s basketball semi-final matchup with San Francisco, the Bulldogs win 69-55 advancing to the championship game.

WCC sixth woman of the year Yvonne Ejim was a force finishing with a double-double; 12 points, 14 rebounds. Kaylynne Truong led the scoring with 18 points off the bench.

The second seeded Bulldogs will try to knock off the number one seed BYU for the first time this season, the Cougars have won both previous matchups. Tip-off Tuesday in the title game will be at 1pm.

