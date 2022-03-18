Gonzaga women advance to second round with win over Nebraska

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Gonzaga women's basketball

WICHITA — The #9-seed Gonzaga women’s basketball team is advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a win over #8-seed Nebraska.

The Zags trailed behind the Cornhuskers in the first quarter, but gained control of the game with a 6-0 run in the second.

Views from the first half. 📸 pic.twitter.com/MlV4e8CQ4O — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) March 18, 2022

They led going into the second half and churned out the win with a final score of 68-55.

The team will play again Sunday against the winner of the Louisville-Albany game.

