Gonzaga women advance to second round with win over Nebraska
WICHITA — The #9-seed Gonzaga women’s basketball team is advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a win over #8-seed Nebraska.
The Zags trailed behind the Cornhuskers in the first quarter, but gained control of the game with a 6-0 run in the second.
They led going into the second half and churned out the win with a final score of 68-55.
The team will play again Sunday against the winner of the Louisville-Albany game.
