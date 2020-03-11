Gonzaga wins another WCC tournament title with blowout win over Saint Mary’s

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The 2nd ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs took care of business in the second half as they ran away from Saint Mary’s on the way to an 84-66 win in the WCC Championship game.

The game was back and forth in the first half with Gonzaga heading to the locker room with just a one point lead. But everything changed after the break as the Zags cruised to another tournament title.

Freshman Drew Timme was a difference maker in the first half scoring 15 of his 17 points before halftime with Killian Tillie and Filip Petrusev in foul trouble.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 31-2 on the season, they have all but locked up the number one seed in the west region of the NCAA tournament. They will officially see their fate on Selection Sunday this weekend, but the Zags for the first time will play NCAA tournament games in Spokane as a top seed.