Gonzaga, Washington State universities planning to cancel spring break to curb COVID-19 spread

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PULLMAN, Wash. — Both Washington State and Gonzaga universities are planning a revised academic calendar for spring semester that would include eliminating spring break altogether.

At WSU, the proposed schedule would delay the start of spring semester and cut learning days to four days a week, allowing for three-day weekends. WSU’s Faculty Senate voted in favor of the adjustments Thursday. The university’s Provost Elizabeth Chilton is expected to make a final decision on the matter next week, according to the university’s vice president of marketing and communications.

An updated academic calendar posted by Gonzaga University shows classes will now begin a week later, on January 19. According to The Gonzaga Bulletin, the university has decided to also eliminate Spring Break “in light of the continued challenges related to COVID-19.”

You can view the revised calendar for Gonzaga here.

