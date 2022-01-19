Gonzaga vs USF womens basketball game rescheduled

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The West Coast Conference announced the rescheduled date for the Gonzaga vs. University of San Francisco game as Feb. 7.

This comes after the men’s basketball game versus USF got rescheduled for Jan. 20.

The teams were originally scheduled to meet on Dec. 30, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

All tickets purchased for the original game will work for the game on Feb. 7. Single-game tickets for the rescheduled date are now available for purchase on the Gonzaga basketball website.

