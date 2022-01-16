Gonzaga vs. San Francisco basketball game rescheduled for Thursday

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — After being postponed for two weeks, Gonzaga is set to play the University of San Francisco.

The Zags host the Dons at McCarthey Athletic Center for a game that was originally scheduled on Jan. 6.

The original game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within Gonzaga’s program.

The game is now scheduled for 8 p.m. on Jan. 20. Tickets to the Jan 6. game are valid for entry. Single game tickets for the rescheduled game go on sale Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Gonzaga vs. Pacific rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Zags flex their muscles in blowout win over BYU

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.