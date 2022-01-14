Gonzaga vs. Pacific rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The scheduled men’s basketball game between Gonzaga and the University of Pacific has been postponed.

The game originally set for Jan. 20 will not be played as scheduled due to a COVID-19 related protocol within the Tigers’ program.

It is unknown how long the game will be postponed. Both universities will work with the West Coast Conference to reschedule the game.

RELATED: Zags flex their muscles in blowout win over BYU

RELATED: COVID-19 test concerns delay WSU and Stanford basketball game

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.