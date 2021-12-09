Gonzaga-UW game canceled as Huskies deal with COVID issues
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday’s basketball game between Gonzaga and the University of Washington has been canceled.
The Huskies have been dealing with COVID-19 issues and will not make up the game. The team also had to cancel their recent game against UCLA and postpone their meeting with Arizona.
A release from Gonzaga said the series is important to both schools and the administrations will begin working on an agreeable date for the game in Spokane next year.
