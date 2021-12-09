Gonzaga-UW game canceled as Huskies deal with COVID issues

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday’s basketball game between Gonzaga and the University of Washington has been canceled.

The Huskies have been dealing with COVID-19 issues and will not make up the game. The team also had to cancel their recent game against UCLA and postpone their meeting with Arizona.

Sunday's game between Gonzaga and Washington will not be played as scheduled due to a COVID-19 related protocol within the Huskies' program.

📰Press Release: https://t.co/PUv6P3LgKw pic.twitter.com/rBPE9FvTtC — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 9, 2021

A release from Gonzaga said the series is important to both schools and the administrations will begin working on an agreeable date for the game in Spokane next year.

