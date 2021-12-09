Gonzaga-UW game canceled as Huskies deal with COVID issues

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Erin Robinson
Gonzaga Fans
Gonzaga fans are back in the Kennel
Copyright: KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday’s basketball game between Gonzaga and the University of Washington has been canceled.

The Huskies have been dealing with COVID-19 issues and will not make up the game. The team also had to cancel their recent game against UCLA and postpone their meeting with Arizona.

A release from Gonzaga said the series is important to both schools and the administrations will begin working on an agreeable date for the game in Spokane next year.

RELATED: Gonzaga Athletics will honor former women’s basketball player

 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories