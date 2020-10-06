Gonzaga unveils new team uniforms ahead of 2020 basketball season

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have rolled out new uniforms for the upcoming basketball season.

Gonzaga Men’s Basketball’s Twitter dropped a video with Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi showcasing the new getups on Monday — crisp, detailed, and sure to carry the team to its 23rd-straight March Madness appearance!

New year, new look 💯 pic.twitter.com/mniWIP6V3s — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) October 5, 2020

Their season starts November 25.

