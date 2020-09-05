Gonzaga University to celebrate grads with remote commencement ceremonies this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University will celebrate its Class of 2020 graduates this weekend with a virtual commencement ceremony.

“While we can’t gather in person, that won’t stop us from celebrating our law and graduate Zag grads,” it reads on the university’s website.

A remote commencement for graduate and law students will take place Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. An undergraduate commencement ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday. You can view them by clicking here.

Both ceremonies will feature Native American leader and Gonzaga Alumna Fawn R. Sharp as guest speaker.

Commencement mass will also be held virtually beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday.

