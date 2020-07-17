Gonzaga University reports first on-campus case of COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first on-campus case of COVID-19 has been reported at Gonzaga University.

The university notified the campus community in an emergency notification email sent Friday afternoon.

The person with COVID-19 was last physically present on campus on July 8. Those who were exposed have already been notified.

The university did not clarify if the person was a staff member or student.

