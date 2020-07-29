Gonzaga University releases updated plan for returning to campus this fall

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University updated its plan on Tuesday for when students return to campus this fall, outlining a learning model that includes both in-person and online instruction.

According to a letter sent to students and families, the university is encouraging faculty to deliver course content in the best way possible based on subject matter.

Lecture courses more easily taught online, like humanities and math, will likely be offered remotely. Science labs and other more “hands-on” courses will be offered on campus and face-to-face.

Regardless, students will have the option to learn remotely, the university said.

The university is also suspending its on-campus residency requirement, which previously required all first and second year students to live in an on-campus residence facility.

Students who opt to live at home instead will have any pre-paid room and board charges refunded.

All international students returning to campus will have to confirm that they’re enrolled in at least one in-person or hybrid course to maintain their F-1 status.

Students will receive a Return to Campus Guide this week, which will detail protocols for safely navigating the pandemic.

