Gonzaga University offering weekly prize giveaway to vaccinated students
SPOKANE, Wash. — As a way to show its appreciation for students’ “diligence and commitment to keeping others safe,” Gonzaga University announced it will offer prizes to those who upload their vaccination status by August 6.
The university announced in June that all undergrad, graduate and law students must turn in proof of their full COVID vaccination to participate in on-campus programs and activities in the fall.
RELATED: Gonzaga University now requiring students to get vaccinated by fall semester
In a tweet Monday, the university said students who upload their vaccination status by the August 6 deadline will be eligible for weekly prize giveaways
Gonzaga is one of many universities across the country requiring proof of vaccination for the fall semester. Washington State University announced the same requirement for students and employees in April.
RELATED: WSU to require students, employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
READ: Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.