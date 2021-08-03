Gonzaga University offering weekly prize giveaway to vaccinated students

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — As a way to show its appreciation for students’ “diligence and commitment to keeping others safe,” Gonzaga University announced it will offer prizes to those who upload their vaccination status by August 6.

The university announced in June that all undergrad, graduate and law students must turn in proof of their full COVID vaccination to participate in on-campus programs and activities in the fall.

In a tweet Monday, the university said students who upload their vaccination status by the August 6 deadline will be eligible for weekly prize giveaways

Gonzaga is one of many universities across the country requiring proof of vaccination for the fall semester. Washington State University announced the same requirement for students and employees in April.

