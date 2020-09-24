Gonzaga, University of Washington break ground on new health education facility in Spokane

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gonzaga University and University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine have broken ground on a new medical education building that will be operated by both schools.

The building is 90,000 square feet and located at 840 E. Spokane Falls Blvd., and will house both UW Medicine’s Spokane location and Gonzaga’s Department of Human Psychology. As of now, UW Medicine is in the Schoenberg Center on Gonzaga’s campus.



















This new facility is expected to be finished in summer 2022.

“This partnership ushers in a future where education, research, innovation and dedication improve health science access and quality for rural communities, for our neighbors and for our world,” said Dean Allen, CEO of McKinstry and the Emerald Initiative. “This center will create a place where higher education and the private sector can collaborate and innovate to deliver a long and lasting impact.”

The building is four stories high and features classrooms, an anatomy lab, research labs and offices; and will be used by 120 first- and second-year med students and more than 500 undergraduate students.

“The resources and facilities represented within this building will expand our capabilities and deepen our collaboration,” Thayne McCulloh, Gonzaga University President, said. “It will also open doors to new and exciting research partnerships. We are grateful to Dean Allen and McKinstry’s Emerald Initiative for stepping up to partner with all of us and to make possible this extraordinary and important contribution to the growing medical, health education and research infrastructure here in Spokane.”

This latest project is part of a Health Partnership formed between the two universities, first established in 2016.

