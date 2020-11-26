Gonzaga to take on the KU Jayhawks in first game of the season

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Keith Osso

FT. MYERS, Florida — Gonzaga basketball is back!

The No. 1/2 Zags will take on No. 6 Kansas in their first game of the season.

The two teams have only ever met one time, and the Jayhawks won 80-66 on Nov. 13, 1988 at Allen Fieldhouse. That was just one year before Mark Few took over as head coach of the Zags.

But, KU and GU will not have to wait another 22 years before they meet again. Earlier this year, Kansas agreed to a home-and-home series with the Zags starting in 2022.

If the Zags win Thursday, it will be Few’s 600th win as head coach.

Thursday’s tipoff is at 10:30 a.m. PST.

