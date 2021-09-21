Gonzaga requiring fans to show proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for games

SPOKANE, Wash.– You’ll have to pack your COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of a negative test along with that foam finger for any upcoming Gonzaga Univerity games.

On Monday, the school announced fans 12 and older would need to bring proof of vaccination and a photo I.D. or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours ahead of any ticketed game starting Sept. 25.

Anyone who is 11 and under does not need to bring proof of the negative COVID-19 test. However, all fans who are five and older will need to wear a mask no matter what their vaccination status is.

You can adjust your mask if you’re eating or drinking.

Gonzaga University says its students, faculty and staff can show their valid University I.D. as proof of compliance with the school’sCOVID-19 campus vaccination policy.

The school says this policy will be evaluated as federal, state, and local guidance is revised.

