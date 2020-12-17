Gonzaga to play Virginia in Fort Worth on Dec. 26

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Joel Ayayi shoots freethrow during game against University of Texas Arlington.

FORT WORTH, Tx. — The Zags will meet Virginia in Fort Worth on December 26.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two teams. The Zags have won two of the three previous matchups, including the first-ever meeting, which ended with the Zags winning 86-85 in the first round of the 2001 NCAA Tournament.

CBS will carry the game, which is set to tip off at 1 p.m. PST.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the game. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. PST Friday. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.