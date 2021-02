Gonzaga to play Duke in non-conference game in 2021-22 season

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Gonzaga University Men's Basketball

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on Duke at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Black Friday.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reports the showdown will be a neutral site game on November 26.

Sources: Gonzaga will play Duke in a neutral site game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 26th. Heck of a matchup for Black Friday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 1, 2021

This is a developing story.

