Gonzaga to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University will hold several in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

There will be five ceremonies, each held outdoors at Mead School District’s brand-new Union Stadium. Each ceremony will also be livestreamed online and recorded, and attendees will need to mask up and be properly distanced.

Graduates will be allowed to invite up to three — possibly four — guests to their ceremony.

One ceremony will be held for Law School grads on May 8, one ceremony for graduate degree students also on May 8, and three ceremonies for undergrads on May 9.

Gonzaga president Thayne McCulloh notes that early May weather is normally pleasant, but be prepared in case it rains since the event cannot be held indoors.

For more information, visit the Gonzaga website.

