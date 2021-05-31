Gonzaga to face off against LSU in first game of the NCAA baseball tournament

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs draw a 2 seed in the Eugene regional and will open against LSU in the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Zags received the automatic bid out of the WCC after winning the conference title for the first time since 2017.

The Bulldogs and the Tigers will play Friday at 7pm.

