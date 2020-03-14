Gonzaga switching to online-only courses for the rest of Spring semester

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COPYRIGHT: 4 NEWS NOW COPYRIGHT: 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University is moving all courses to online for the remainder of the Spring semester, the university’s president announced Saturday.

On Friday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all public schools to be closed in the state and restricted activities at public and private colleges and universities.

Inslee’s announcement came as President Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency.

BREAKING: @GonzagaU is going online-only for the remainder of the spring semester. Students at Gonzaga just received this email. The school is still deciding if the campus will remain open to any extent during this time. pic.twitter.com/LwR9tZj6e0 — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) March 14, 2020

In an email addressed to Gonzaga students and family, President Thayne McCulloh said, “With this additional parameter imposed by the State, it is now clear that we have no option but to move to digital/ distance delivery of our courses when we resume the semester on March 23, and we will plan to deliver courses in this manner throughout the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.”

You can head to Gonzaga’s website to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.