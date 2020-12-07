Gonzaga to address response to hate attack on Black Student Union during Monday town hall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga leaders will hold a town hall on Monday night to address questions about the university’s response to a hate attack on Black students in early November.

A month ago, a group of unknown people joined the Black Student Union’s monthly Zoom meeting under fake names and made racist, as well as homophobic slurs.

Members of the BSU said the attack went on for about a minute before the meeting host was able to kick them out.

The FBI and Spokane Police Department have since launched an investigation. IP addresses have already been traced back to domestic and international addresses, but no arrests have been made. Sgt. Terry Preuninger said once all evidence is collected, police will look to see if what happened is considered a hate crime by law.

The university has also taken some steps to ensure student safety and provide help for the victims of the attack.

A response team has been working on additional online safety measures, including notifications for Zoom security and related technology protections, as well as increased support services.

Following the attack, the BSU requested the university provide a counselor of color to help members process the trauma. The university has contracted a therapist of color until the hiring process for a full-time therapist can be completed. That therapist will have expertise in supporting the counseling needs of students of color.

Monday’s town hall will address more of the university’s response to the November 8 hate attack, as well as other race-related incidents and the university’s ongoing work toward greater diversity, equity and inclusion.

The town hall is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

