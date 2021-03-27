Gonzaga; the long wait for the Sweet Sixteen is almost over

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are in the Sweet Sixteen, that’s nothing new, they’ve been here six straight years. But waiting a week in one city without a ton of freedom, that is new for this team.

The NCAA Tournament is an extremely scheduled event. What I mean by that, there are exact practice times on exact days that teams like Gonzaga can pretty much figure out right after Selection Sunday. The day before a game, they have a closed practice at some gym off site, then an open practice for fans and media at the arena the game will be played in. This is all different this year.

On a usual year, the Zags would win their second game in city 1 (let’s say Salt Lake City), fly home, practice for a couple days, fly to city 2 (we’ll say Los Angeles) for the Sweet Sixteen. For the sake of argument lets say they win both those games, they would fly home, practice a couple days and fly to city 3 (Indianapolis) for the Final Four. The travel is hectic but honestly it breaks up the experience into different weeks. I can tell you first hand, this ten days in Indianapolis feels like a month, and I’m not even in the bubble, I can go wherever I want.

We have been trying to figure out how this experience has been for the teams inside the bubble, and Mark Few gave us a glimpse behind the curtain by telling us the NCAA has set up different events for the teams to do to get them out of the hotel. The Zags this week went to the Indianapolis Zoo, and Top Golf. There may have been more, but Few talked about those two specifically. They also have a very large minor league baseball park that they open for the coaches to roam to get out in the open air and still be comfortably distanced from everyone else.

Another difference is the game schedule. On a normal year Gonzaga would play Thursday and Saturday, then again Thursday the next week. Five days between games with two flights and practice in your own gym. This year, they played Monday, then don’t play again until Sunday. Six days between games with no travel. That’s a long time to be waiting, let alone being in isolation and being just four wins away from history.

In the betting world, Gonzaga is the biggest favorite in a Sweet Sixteen game since Kentucky in 2015, so take that for whatever it’s worth.

Gonzaga and Creighton tip off Sunday morning at 11:10, the game is in Hinkle Fieldhouse home of the Butler Bulldogs. Gonzaga is 1-0 in that building this year, Creighton is 0-1 with a bad loss to Butler who finished 10th in the Big East.