Gonzaga takes down Northwestern State for the second straight night

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Gonzaga University Men's Basketball

SPOKANE, Wash. — The no. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs remain unbeaten with a 95-78 win over Northwestern State Tuesday night. It was the second straight night these two teams played with Gonzaga winning both.

Sophomore Drew Timme led all scorers with 25 points to go along with 9 rebounds, Freshman Jalen Suggs chipped in with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The win improves the Bulldogs to 6-0 this season.

Gonzaga will have a tough test coming up Saturday when they play the defending national champion and 16th ranked Virginia in Ft. Worth, Texas.

