Gonzaga survives scare, runs away from Pacific to stay perfect

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Things were much tougher than expected, but no. 1 Gonzaga pulls away late to win comfortably over Pacific 76-58 Thursday night.

For just the second time this season, Gonzaga trailed at the half, and the deficit grew to seven points with 15 minutes remaining in the game.

From there, Gonzaga took over thanks to Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs, and Corey Kispert having big second halves.

Timme finishes with 21 points to lead the way, Suggs had 19, and Kispert has 12 of his 14 after halftime.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 18-0 on the season, and 9-0 in the WCC.

Next up for the Zags, they travel to Provo for a matchup with BYU Monday night at 8pm

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.