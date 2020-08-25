Gonzaga students to begin moving into campus housing Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wednesday is the start of Gonzaga University’s phased move-in plan and it will surely look different this year than in years past.

The upcoming school year will look different for every student; some will be returning to campus, while others stay home. Some will take in-person courses and some will learn virtually.

GU announced its full reopening plan earlier this summer and will offer a hybrid learning plan. The university has encouraged faculty to deliver course content in the best way possible based on subject matter; lecture courses will likely be offered remotely, while science labs and “hands-on” courses will be offered on campus.

The start of GU’s school year comes as other universities across the country have implemented and, in some cases, changed their learning plans. Earlier this month, the University of North Carolina and Notre Dame both suspended in-person learning after seeing large spikes of COVID-19 among students. On Tuesday, the University of Alabama reported more than 500 confirmed cases.

The same thing is happening locally, too. In Whitman County, the health department has reported increases in COVID-19 numbers as Washington State University students return to Pullman. The university announced weeks ago that it would only offer online courses this fall, but the local health department said the increase in cases is a result of students returning to the area and gathering in large groups. Over this past weekend, the Pullman Police Department responded to a dozen parties near the university.

Gonzaga has issued a series of communications with off-campus students, hoping to avoid a similar situation. President Thayne McCulloh recently released a video encouraging students to practice social distancing and avoid hosting large gatherings. Off-campus students were also given a student guide with expectations for the upcoming year.

The university has also developed a COVID-19 Action Response Team that will oversee contact tracing, exposure mitigation and case support for on-campus exposures or confirmed cases.

Mary Joan Hahn, Senior Director of Community and Public Relations for GU, said plans are ever-evolving and are being fine-tuned constantly.

