Gonzaga students required to sign COVID-19 risk acknowledgement form before returning to campus this year

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University students returning to campus will have to sign a COVID-19 risk acknowledgement form and complete daily self-certification tests.

The university released a guide of things students need to know as they return to school for the fall—which includes a seven-day at-home quarantine before Move-In Weekend the last week of August, daily ‘Self-Certification’ tests to monitor their health, isolation and testing.

One item is a risk acknowledgement form, which students must sign if they plan to return to campus.

