Gonzaga students could soon have their meals delivered by a robot

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students and faculty at Gonzaga University will soon have the option to order fresh meals from robots.

On Tuesday, Yahoo Finance reported about a robotic sidewalk delivery startup called Kiwibot, which has partnered with food services and facilities management giant Sodexo to bring its robots to college campuses across the country.

Kiwibot’s robots can move at around two miles per hour and were created at the University of Berkeley, California, according to Yahoo.

As part of the partnership, students will be able to use their meal plans for Kiwibot delivery through their Sodexo Bite+ app. Those without a meal plan can pay a la carte, including $2 flat fee plus 10 percent of the order amount, according to the report.

Kiwibot services will also be utilized at New Mexico State University and Loyola Marymount University starting this month.

4 News Now reached out to a representative with Sodexo to learn more details about the partnership. The marketing manager for Zag Dining by Sodexo said additional details will be forthcoming.

