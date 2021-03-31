Gonzaga students celebrate in the streets after win over USC; Spokane Police keeping the peace

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga students took to the streets to celebrate their win over USC, and police were on scene to make sure no one got hurt.

The intersection at Dakota and Nora was blocked off while students celebrated — which escalated into a couch burning but not much else. Spokane Police said they were just standing by and keeping students safe.

“They’re just partying, happy their team won, we get that, we understand it,” said Cpl. Ron Van Tassel, “we don’t want cars zipping through and hit them or anything, so we do have the area shut down.”

Gonzaga took down USC 85–66, sending them to the Final Four for the second time in school history.

