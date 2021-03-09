Gonzaga steamrolls Saint Mary’s, advances to WCC Championship

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Gonzaga will play Texas Tech on a neutral site in 2020-21 season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The no. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs showed no rust after a week off in their 78-55 win over Saint Mary’s in the WCC Semi-Final Monday night.

Drew Timme led the offense with 18 points and 8 rebounds, but really it was an all-around great showing by all five starters who all finished in double-figures.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 25-0 on the season, they advance to the WCC Championship game.

Next up, the Zags will play the winner of the BYU/Pepperdine game tipping off at 9pm Pacific time.

