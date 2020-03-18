Gonzaga stays at No. 2 in final AP Top 25 poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball stayed at No. 2 in the final AP Top 25 poll.
Kansas was the final No. 1. It’s the fourth time since the inception of the men’s poll for the 1946-47 season that Kansas finished on top, though typically there would still be March Madness to play. The AP does not declare a national champion in the sport because of the tournament.
The final rankings were based on play through March 11, when the outbreak of the coronavirus brought the sport to a halt.
Gonzaga (31-2) finished second after beating Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference finals, one of a handful of league tournaments that were completed. But the Bulldogs will be left to wonder whether another dominant team from coach Mark Few would have finally delivered the school a national championship.
