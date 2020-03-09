Gonzaga stays at No. 2 heading into first game of WCC Tournament

ASSOCIATED PRESS, Erin Robinson by ASSOCIATED PRESS, Erin Robinson

Gonzaga's Killian Tillie listen to coach Mark Few during a timeout.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Zags stayed at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll as they head into their first game of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 ranking, receiving all 65 first-place votes to remain at the top for a third straight week. The past two weeks have come as the unanimous choice ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton.

Florida State climbed three spots to No. 4 after winning its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. This is FSU’s highest ranking since sitting at No. 2 in December 1972.

West Virginia and Butler were the week’s new additions.

Michigan and Penn State fell out of the poll.

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Florida St.

5. Baylor

6. San Diego St.

7. Creighton

8. Kentucky

9. Michigan St.

10. Duke

11. Villanova

12. Maryland

13. Oregon

14. BYU

15. Louisville

16. Seton Hall

17. Virginia

18. Wisconsin

19. Ohio St.

20. Auburn

21. Illinois

22. Houston

22. West Virginia

24. Butler

25. Iowa

Gonzaga plays the University of San Francisco at 6 p.m. Monday in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few up for Naismith Coach of the Year award

RELATED: Gonzaga’s Tillie among five finalists for 2020 Karl Malone Award

RELATED: Petrusev, Townsend named WCC players of the year

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.