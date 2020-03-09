Gonzaga stays at No. 2 heading into first game of WCC Tournament
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Zags stayed at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll as they head into their first game of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 ranking, receiving all 65 first-place votes to remain at the top for a third straight week. The past two weeks have come as the unanimous choice ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton.
Florida State climbed three spots to No. 4 after winning its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. This is FSU’s highest ranking since sitting at No. 2 in December 1972.
West Virginia and Butler were the week’s new additions.
Michigan and Penn State fell out of the poll.
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Florida St.
5. Baylor
6. San Diego St.
7. Creighton
8. Kentucky
9. Michigan St.
10. Duke
11. Villanova
12. Maryland
13. Oregon
14. BYU
15. Louisville
16. Seton Hall
17. Virginia
18. Wisconsin
19. Ohio St.
20. Auburn
21. Illinois
22. Houston
22. West Virginia
24. Butler
25. Iowa
Gonzaga plays the University of San Francisco at 6 p.m. Monday in Las Vegas.
