Gonzaga shuts out LSU in first round of the NCAA baseball regional

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

EUGENE, Ore. — Alek Jacob was brilliant Friday night going the distance for a complete game shutout allowing just four hits and striking out eight. The Bulldogs beat LSU 3-0 in the first round of the Eugene regional in the NCAA baseball tournament.

Ernie Yake had a couple of hits including a double and knocked in a run.

The second seeded Zags advance to play host and first seeded Oregon Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

