Gonzaga senior Kispert named Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Saturday that Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert was named the Julius Erving Small of the Year, which recognizes the top small forwards in Division 1 men’s college basketball.

Kispert, the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, is the first in the WCC with a 90.1 free-throw percentage. He has scored in double-digits in all but one game this season, reaching 20 points 12 times.

The Edmonds, Washington native has the highest winning percentage in Division 1 over the last 25 years for at least 100 appearances and is fourth in Gonzaga history with 266 three-pointers.

His former teammate, Rui Hachimura, received the honor in 2019.

