Gonzaga student-athletes to receive NIL content expertise from GU School of Business

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Athletics has partnered with the GU School of Business Administration to provide student-athletes with the education and tools necessary to build and elevate their personal brands.

Through Next Level, the School of Business (SBA) will begin on-campus instruction including personal brand management, financial and tax planning, entrepreneurship and negotiations by faculty who are subject-matter experts in this variety of business topics.

“The knowledge they will gain from the SBA will help them grow personally and professionally and serve them well beyond their college experience. We are excited to launch this partnership with the SBA,” incoming GU Director of Athletics Chris Standiford said.

The partnership links one of the country’s premier collegiate athletics programs with their own nationally-ranked business school.

Student-athletes are beginning to navigate the NIL era, referring to the Name Image and Likeness program where collegiate athletes can now profit from their own branding. Gonzaga’s SBA will provide educational opportunities to acquire business knowledge and skills focused on success beyond their athletic careers.

“Providing an excellent business education informed by our University’s mission and values is what we do,” Dean of the School of Business Dr. Ken Anderson said. “We are so excited to be a part of the Next Level initiative.”

The School of Business Administration is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and is one of less than 190 schools worldwide to hold accreditation in both business and accounting under this certification. This accreditation is a “seal of excellence and reflects the school’s intellectual rigor and alumni success,” according to the university.

“As Gonzaga’s Faculty Athletics Representative, one of my primary goals is for our student-athletes to have a well-integrated college experience in which their academic and athletic pursuits enhance each other,” Dr. Peggy Sue Loroz said. “This collaboration offers another opportunity for that alignment to happen on an individual level as well as strengthens the institutional connection between the Department of Athletics and the academic division.”

Next Level looks to emphasize personal brand management, financial literacy, business and entrepreneurship, social media and NIL legislation.

The NCAA Division I Council voted in June to support the policy.

