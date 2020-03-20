Gonzaga gets rematch with Texas Tech next season; Kispert ponders return

SPOKANE, Wash. – The 2019-2020 season ended unexpectedly and with question marks for the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs, but they’ve already secured a rematch with the team that booted them out of last year’s NCAA tournament.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Zags will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders on December 19th, 2020 in Phoenix. Texas Tech ended Gonzaga’s hope at another Final Four appearance in 2019 with a 79-65 defeat in the Elite Eight round in Anaheim.

Sources: Texas Tech and Gonzaga will play a neutral site game in Phoenix on December 19th, 2020. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2020

With Killian Tillie graduating, and many believing Filip Petrusev may test the NBA draft waters more successfully this season, the Zags will rely on their returners against the Red Raiders. Drew Timme and Joel Ayayi will be the most experienced and likely to return, Corey Kispert is weighing his options.

He had this to say to his hometown newspaper, The Herald(Everett) on Thursday:

“Nothing is set in stone, I’m going to keep all my options open,” Kispert said. “I’m going to work with my coaches and family to make the best decision for myself moving forward.”

The uncertain future of the NBA season adds a wrinkle into his decision process.

“It’s still a work in progress,” he said. “I have no idea what timelines are looking like, just because of the NBA season being completely halted. So I have the luxury of taking my time, sitting back and making informed decisions.”

Anton Watson is expected to be back from shoulder surgery, Oumar Ballo should be eligible to play after being academically ineligible this season. Add that to a their best recruiting class in history, and the Zags have a good chance to get the program’s first win against Texas Tech. Currently, they are 0-3 all-time against the Red Raiders.

