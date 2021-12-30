Gonzaga requiring students, staff to get COVID booster

SPOKANE, Wash.– Students and staff heading back to Gonzaga will need to get their booster within 14 days of becoming eligible.

That’s the message university president Thayne McCulloh had for students and families Thursday.

It’s an update to the vaccine requirement the school put in place earlier this year. President McCulloh said he strongly encourages everyone to get their booster before the end of the holiday break if they can.

“We are now witnessing a significant increase in cases throughout the country and even in highly vaccinated areas, such as western Washington and the Bay Area. The SRHD has advised that cases are expected to sharply rise within Spokane County in the coming weeks,” McCulloh said in an announcement posted online. In light of CDC guidance and this rapidly evolving situation, Gonzaga University is updating its vaccine policy to require all eligible students, staff, and faculty to receive COVID-19 booster shots.”

Students and staff who got their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine less than six months ago or the J&J vaccine less than two months ago will need to submit documentation of your booster within 14 days after they are eligible.

Those who have received an approved exemption from COVID-19 vaccination for medical or religious purposes should have already submitted a verified exemption form and may be required to complete additional COVID-19 testing.

The university also said that all students, no matter their vaccination status, are required to get tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours of their planned return to campus.

More information can be found online here.

