Gonzaga requiring masks until March 26

Gonzaga University Campus

SPOKANE, Wash.– Gonzaga students and staff will be keeping their masks on a little bit longer.

The university sent out a note to staff saying masks will be required until March March 26. That’s after the state lifts its mandate on March 12.

School leaders said they believe the later date will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 after spring break.

“As an institution of higher education (IHE) with a high-density residential population, Gonzaga has throughout this pandemic been obligated to follow certain proclamations and regulations that remain operative but are under review; as a private employer, we reserve the right to enact policies based on the specific needs of our own community,” Gonzaga said in a statement sent to staff.

Mask requirements on campus could be different from class to class and for different departments. Gonzaga said students, faculty, staff and contractors are advised to carry a mask at all times on campus in case it is needed to enter a specific location or space.

Masks will be required in all campus healthcare facilities. They will also need to be worn inside buses and public transportation because of federal guidelines.

The university will continue to have masks available in numerous locations.

