Gonzaga requiring all people on campus to wear masks

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re on Gonzaga University’s campus, you will be required to wear a mask regardless if you’ve been vaccinated or not.

Gonzaga’s President Thayne McCulloh said this will apply to all students, employees, contract partners and visitors on campus. They will have to wear masks in indoor spaces where there are a lot of people who are close to each other.

“The ‘delta’ variant has changed the situation and we must do our best to reduce and break the chain of infection in our community,” McCulloh said on Twitter. “Already, infections are dramatically up and healthcare workers are once again being overwhelmed.”

He said they hope to relax mask protocols once they have a sense of COVID-19 incidents in the Gonzaga community. However, they will require masks for the first several weeks of the semester.

The requirement will go into effect on Monday, August 16.

Masks were previously recommended for people on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

