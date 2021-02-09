Gonzaga remains perfect with one-sided win over BYU in Provo

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PROVO, Utah — The unbeaten and number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs looked every bit the part in taking apart second place BYU 82-71 Monday night in Provo, Utah.

Freshman Jalen Suggs led the way offensively with 24 points, and Drew Timme has a big 20 point, 13 rebound double-double.

BYU made a run in the final two minutes to make the final score closer than the game played out.

With the win Gonzaga improves to 19-0 on the season ,and 10-0 in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga’s next game Thursday was postponed today due to Covid issues in the Santa Clara locker room, so the Zags will play Saturday at San Francisco.

