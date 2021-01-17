Gonzaga remains perfect with 14 point win over rival Gaels

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

MORAGA, Calif. — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs took care of business beating their rival Saint Mary’s 73-59 Saturday night to stay perfect on the season.

Corey Kispert led the way with 17 points as all of Gonzaga’s “big four” finished in double figures.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 14-o on the season and 5-0 in the WCC.

Next up for Gonzaga will be a home game against Pacific Saturday night at 7pm

