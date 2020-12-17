Gonzaga recruit Gregg graduates high school early, eligible to play immediately

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few announced Thursday that Ben Gregg has graduated high school early and will join the program for the 2020-21 season.

Gregg officially signed with the Zags in November on National Signing Day. He will be available to play as a freshman once he passes all university health protocols. The Clackamas, Ore., native, will wear No. 33 for GU this season.

Gregg was No. 29 in ESPN’s top 100. Following his junior season at Clackamas High School, he was named the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, after averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

The versatile forward can stretch the floor with outside shooting, but also plays very well around the basket. Gregg is a two-time First-Team All-State honoree and a 2018 Class 2A state champion while attending Portland’s Columbia Christian School. Gregg was named the Northwest League Player of the Year during his sophomore season at Columbia Christian. He averaged 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and three steals during that season.

“Ben is a super-skilled forward, that’s a coach’s kid,” Few said in his signing day release. “He’s been a guard his whole life, and now he’s grown to 6-10. He is going to be a great face-up player for us at the forward spot. He grew up rooting for the Zags, and it’s awesome to have someone that wants to be a part of this so badly.”

“This is truly a dream come true,” Gregg said of joining the Zags on signing day. “I’ve looked up to the Gonzaga men’s basketball team since I was a little kid and to be able to put on the Bulldog uniform is going to be surreal. I can’t wait to get to work. Zag Up!”

gonzaga athletics