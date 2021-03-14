Gonzaga receives number one overall seed in NCAA tournament, will play Saturday

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After finishing the season with a perfect 26-0 record, it was no surprise Sunday when Gonzaga was announced as the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Zags will play the winner of the play-in game between Norfolk State and Appalachian State that will be played Thursday.

If Gonzaga wins their first round game they will play the winner of Oklahoma and Missouri in round two.

Gonzaga is led by four All-American candidates in Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs, and Joel Ayayi.

The entire tournament will be played in the state of Indiana this year with a majority of it in Indianapolis.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.