Gonzaga ranked among most beautiful college campuses in U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A travel guide is confirming what Gonzaga students already know.

Conde Nast Traveler has ranked Gonzaga University among its list of the 50 most beautiful college campuses in America.

“Nestled along the sunny side of the state in Spokane, Washington’s Gonzaga University may have the best of both worlds with the natural wildlife of the Pacific Northwest, minus the rainfall that rival Washington State usually experiences throughout the school year,” it reads.

It goes on to compliment Gonzaga’s “handsome brick buildings,” and the seasonal variation on the eastern side of the state.

You can check out the full list HERE.

READ: Spokane ranked among top 100 U.S. cities to live, work and visit

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.