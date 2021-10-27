Gonzaga ranked #1 on USA Today’s preseason coaches poll
SPOKANE, Wash.– For the first time ever, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team took the top spot in the USA Today Coaches preseason poll.
The Zags got 29 first-place votes.
The next team on the list is UCLA with two first-place votes. Rounding out the top five are Kansas, Villanova and Texas.
Gonzaga plays Texas at home on Nov. 13 and UCLA on Nov. 23.
This isn’t the only preseason poll that has the Bulldogs in the #1 position. The AP poll ranked the Zags up there too. That poll came out earlier in October.
Gonzaga carried a No. 1 ranking all last season before falling a win short of becoming college basketball’s first unbeaten national champion in 45 years.
