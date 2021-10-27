Gonzaga ranked #1 on USA Today’s preseason coaches poll

AJ Mast FILE - Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) dunks against Creighton in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, March 28, 2021, file photo. The Zags were the runaway top choice in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll released Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Gonzaga lost AP All-Americans Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs to the NBA, but second-team selection Drew Timme (19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds) and starting guard Andrew Nembhard return.

SPOKANE, Wash.– For the first time ever, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team took the top spot in the USA Today Coaches preseason poll.

The Zags got 29 first-place votes.

The next team on the list is UCLA with two first-place votes. Rounding out the top five are Kansas, Villanova and Texas.

Gonzaga plays Texas at home on Nov. 13 and UCLA on Nov. 23.

This isn’t the only preseason poll that has the Bulldogs in the #1 position. The AP poll ranked the Zags up there too. That poll came out earlier in October.

Gonzaga carried a No. 1 ranking all last season before falling a win short of becoming college basketball’s first unbeaten national champion in 45 years.

RELATED: Gonzaga is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25; UCLA, Kansas next

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.